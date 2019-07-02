Green Hell, the survival sim set in the Amazon, leaves Early Access soon

(Image credit: Creepy Jar)

Green Hell, the intense survival simulator set in the Amazon jungle, will launch out of Early Access on September 5. The game's been in Early Access for nearly a year, and currently boasts a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam. Chris played it in October, and became so enraged that he punched an armadillo (in the game, not in real life). Becoming enraged is, of course, par for the course in survival games, so it bodes well.

The game has rapidly expanded since its August 2018 Early Access release: the map has swollen and new animals and enemies have been added, among other things. As for what will be added come September 5, there's quite a bit, including a new Wetlands area of the map, a perma-death difficulty, new plants and animals, and a 'Decay Timer', which sounds great.

As for the story mode, this is all we know thus far: "How did you end up in the Amazon? What happened to your love, Mia? How can you escape? How can you survive? Seeking answers to these questions will take you to the brink of sanity as you rediscover well-known areas and discover new areas for the first time."

Here's a new trailer: