How to get Green Goblin in Fortnite

Green Goblin is flying into Fortnite in a new crossover between Marvel and the battle royale phenom. Spider-Man already landed in Fortnite Chapter 3 last month, but aside from Venom, he was missing some key arch nemeses. That's changed for good now, as Norman Osborn's alter ego becomes available as a new skin.

Green Goblin leaked thanks to data miners like ralisdumb and HypeX, so details are a bit scarce, but we've rounded up everything we know below.

No firm release date has been announced or leaked just yet, but HypeX indicates that we'll see Green Goblin release sometime in the next two weeks, likely after Clint Barton and Kate Bishop from Hawkeye drop in an earlier crossover.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Green Goblin skin

Our best look at the Green Goblin comes via the image at the top of the page. It's pretty clear that Fortnite is adopting the more comic-centric version of Goblin, complete with a silly purple hat, scaly armor, purple glaives, and a big ol' glider rather than the movie versions that adopted more of a Power Rangers-like suit.

We also know that the Hawkeye skins will be accompanied by a variety of back bling and pickaxes, so it's a pretty safe bet that Green Goblin will have his own cosmetics, too. My money is on a Goblin glider, and one of those rideable ones like the bomb glider from seasons past. We can also see Goblin carrying a pumpkin pickaxe and a pumpkin grenade, which I'd imagine will be his back bling, or perhaps a limited-time item players can collect.

