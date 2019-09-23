Grandia 1 and 2 HD remasters will hit PC next month

(Image credit: GungHo)

If you've been waiting for the Grandia 1 and 2 HD Remasters to hit PC, you might have wondered why they've been a no show on Steam, despite releasing on Nintendo Switch last month. Well, the answer is here, and the good news is they've not been abandoned, just delayed a tad.

"Since the release of the Grandia HD Collection on the Nintendo Switch, we have been closely following your feedback and comments across all of our available channels of communication," publisher GungHo wrote on Twitter. "While we continue to concentrate on creating the best experience for our audiences on both the Nintendo Switch and PC, we are taking our time to resolve these issues."

As a result, the Steam version of Grandia HD, as well as the HD update to the existing Grandia II, will release on October 15.

"We offer our sincerest apologies for those who have been looking forward to the PC remasters, and know that we are working as quickly and carefully as possible to resolve these issues."

As suggested above, the current verison of Grandia 2 available on Steam will receive an update for those who already own it. As for the original, this will be the first time it's released for PC. It'll be well worth the wait for JRPG fans who never owned a PS1 or Sega Saturn back in the nineties, just get a load of this trailer: