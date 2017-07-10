Grab an Oculus Rift for $200 less this summer

Oculus wants everyone to take a VR vacation this summer, and to tempt more people to leave reality behind for a little bit, the Oculus Rift and Touch controller have been reduced in price significantly, but only for the next six weeks. The bundle is available for £399/$399.

Yes, it’s the same in dollars as it is in sterling, so maybe ask an American pal to pick one up for you if you’re trapped in Blighty. And while the deal might not be as good in the UK, Oculus’ Jason Rubin reckons that it’s a very mass market price.

"We think that [a £399] price point is very mass market," he told MCV. "It's been proven on other high-end VR systems that are succeeding right now, and we think with the best library in the business, even more great announcements of software coming in the near future, and really the best multiplayer and single player games out there, that now's the time to do this and really drive people into high-end VR. So we're very excited to announce that."

If you don’t pick up the bundle during this sale, don’t fret—more sales like this are expected.

"We, as a Facebook company, are experimenters,” said Rubin. “We believe in learning through data, and we believe in learning through testing and seeing what works, and we've always known and we've been very clear that VR was going to be a) a challenge to get into the mass market, but b) inevitably going to succeed in the mass market. And so, as a company, we tend to test the waters with sales.”