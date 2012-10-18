GOG offering pay-what-you-want Interplay bundle of nostalgia

If one word encapsulates PC gaming's might during the 1990s, it's "Interplay." And maybe "Blizzard" or "Valve." OK, so a lot of words work. Still, the memory-generating might of the pack of 32 DRM-free Interplay games offered by GOG is probably the best trip back to a time when the internet was a fad and knowing your exact baud rate propelled you to the highest tier of your school's social hierarchy. Best of all: You pay what you want.

Well, almost. Paying below the average cost of the bundle nets you eight games from the pile alongside free wallpapers, artworks, manuals, and soundtracks to pin up within your hard drive. Clearing the average below a $35 threshold adds 12 more games for download, and setting a price of $35 or beyond gets you the whole darn catalog and over 740 miscellaneous goodies.

Check out the bundle's page to see the specific games each tier of pricing provides, but here's the full list: