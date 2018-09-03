GOG's Back to School Sale discounts over 400 games

GOG's Back to School Sale slashes prices on over 400 games. Live now through September 10, expect discounts on loads of games—and a number of extra savings on daily Flash Deals.

With so much on offer, I reckon this sale will be more about searching for your own favourites and reporting back in the comments down south. A quick gander at the GOG website's 'on sale' tab alone, though, does uncover some gems. With 60 percent off The Witcher 3's Game of the Year Edition, for example, is going for $18.03; while the XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack costs $6.45 with 80 percent off.

Divinity: Original Sin 2's Definitive Edition is $34.82, ten percent less its regular price; while indie star Virginia is just $0.89 with 90 percent off. Digging a little deeper, I reckon nabbing tear-jerker Last Day of June for $9.66 is a good deal, and Q.U.B.E.'s Director's Cut for just $2.49 is an absolute steal.

Again, have a leaf through GOG's Back to School Sale at your leisure and please share your favourites with other readers below. The sale runs from now through September 10, at 1pm PST / 9pm BST.

If you use GOG's Connect service, the following games have entered its DRM-free fold: Mirror's Edge, Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business, MDK, Toonstruck, Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Edition, Tempest, For The Glory, and King of Dragon Pass.