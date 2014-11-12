GOG's Autumn sale gives out free Mount & Blade and The Witcher 2

GOG's Autumn sale has just launched. Head here to see their selection, and be tempted by some pretty good deals. For instance, for the next 24 hours you can get Baldur's Gate 1 & 2, Planescape: Torment, Icewind Dale 1 & 2, Neverwinter Nights 1 & 2, and a few other D&D games, all bundled at 80% off. That's an absurd amount of great RPGs.

Or how about Deus Ex for 75% off. Or Mark of the Ninja for 75% off. Or Dreamfall: The Longest Journey for 80% off.

Or you can get Mount & Blade for free. To grab the free offer, head to the GOG front page, and you'll find it about half-way down. The offer runs until 2pm GMT on 14 November.

In addition, there's a free copy of The Witcher 2 available if you collect stamps over the course of the sale. To collect stamps, just click the icon on the Witcher 2 giveaway banner on GOG's front page. From what I can tell, you'll need to do it each day of the sale to claim the free game.