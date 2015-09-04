GOG puts The Witcher series on sale

I go away for one week, and nobody posts a picture of Geralt's shimmering feet? Luckily for you, dear reader, I'm back now. And that can only mean one thing. Glistening skin. Also news of GOG's big Witcher sale, I guess.

CD Projekt's distribution service is heavily discounting some the older games in CD Projekt's RPG series, and lopping 30% off The Witcher 3. That means you can get Geralt's most recent outing for around £35/$42. It's a tempting offer, to be sure.

Additionally, both Witchers 1 & 2 are 85% off. You can also get the digital adaptation of The Witcher board game for 60% off. Personally—perhaps controversially—I didn't think The Witcher 1 was much good. The sequel is, though, and also pretty important to the events of TW3.

You can find all the deals through this link. The sale runs for the next five-and-a-half days.