GOG offers charity bundle sale with all proceeds going to charity

You can never have too much of a good thing, and a good thing is donating to charity while getting new games. DRM-free gaming store GOG is holding a bundle sale where you can pick up three games for a $5 donation to the World Wildlife Fund , Gaming for Good , or Worldbuilders .

You must pick at least three games from a selection of 10, including FTL , Incredipede , and Botanicula . Each additional game will cost you roughly $2.30 more, or you can get all 10 games for a donation just under $17.

The charity of your choice will receive 100% of the proceeds, and all of the games are DRM-free. Go check out the donation page and chip in a bit for a great deal on games.