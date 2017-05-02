GOG marks May the Fourth with an 'Everything Star Wars' sale

The fourth of May is almost upon us, and you know what that means: The official start of summer will be only 48 days away! It is also, for some reason, the catalyst for a Star Wars sale on GOG, which is now offering up to 77 percent off on games including Battlefront 2, Empire at War, KOTOR and KOTOR 2, and Republic Commando.

The "up to" qualifier is important because, as GOG explained in a follow-up email, it initially launched the sale with the discount applied across the board, to all its Star Wars games. That's why, if you jumped into the sale as soon as it went live and decided to come back later to make your purchases, the prices on some of the games in the sale may be a little higher than you remember.

Sale highlights as chosen by me include Battlefront 2 for $2, X-Wing and TIE Fighter Special Editions for $4 each, the Empire At War Gold Pack for $5, Republic Commando for $2, and—let's consult our 2015 list of the best Star Wars games of all time for inspiration—we'll go with Dark Forces for $1.

GOG's Everything Star Wars sale is live now and runs until 3 am PT/6 am ET on May 12.