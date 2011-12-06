GOG kicking off massive holiday sale this weekend

The holidays are nearly upon us, and you know what that means: family members, all of whom require expensive gifts because your undying adoration isn't enough. Fortunately, that's what holiday sales are for, and who's to say your Twilight-and-Bieber-obsessed little sister won't, like, totally OMG go nuts for an exceedingly M-rated copy of The Witcher 2?

It all kicks off on Thursday, with Witcher 2 lopping a whopping 40 percent off its price tag and throwing in a copy of Witcher: Enhanced Edition free of charge. Once the weekend proper hits, GOG will start handing out free codes for games like Master of Orion I + II and Realms of Arkania I + II. After that, for 48 hours, everyone will be able to nab a free copy of Empire Earth: Gold Edition. Monday, however, is when the floodgates really open, with "virtually every single game" in GOG's catalog slashing its price by 50 percent until January 2.

