GOG Easter egg lets you play Pong and Snake using the Konami code

GOG has a new (or at least newly uncovered) Easter egg that lets you play Pong and Snake on the site. As the official GOG account explained on Twitter, all you have to do is go to GOG and enter the famous Konami code: up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A. You don't necessarily have to enter the code on the homepage, but I'm not entirely sure which pages do and don't work, so you may as well place it safe. Oh, and be sure to press Start in your head for good measure.

Pong and Snake have been available for free online for ages, but GOG's Easter egg stands out for two reasons. Firstly, the Pong AI is really, really good. Like, needlessly good. I played for a solid few minutes and this thing didn't even blink. I don't even know if it's possible to score against it. Thankfully, GOG's retro arcade also comes with a cute little Geralt figure as well as a poster of the bewitching Witcher. I'll never give up, not with Tiny Geralt and Poster Geralt cheering me on.

That said, I can always do with more moral support. GOG, may I suggest replacing the leftmost poster with this handsome fellow: