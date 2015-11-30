Go to The Institute and beyond with this Fallout 4 Buzz Lightyear armor mod

My habit in Fallout is to avoid companions, because companions are generally noisy, stumbling clods who attract far more trouble than they're worth. But I might have to make an exception for this guy. Lightyear, he calls himself. Buzz Lightyear. I haven't seen him in action yet, but boy, he's a snappy dresser.

Buzz Lightyear is actually Danse, a Paladin of the Brotherhood of Steel and possible Fallout 4 companion. With the Buzz Lightyear Paladin Danse mod installed, you can give him this impressively detailed Buzz Lightyear armor (which you'll have to find separately, apparently there's a set on the Prydwen) to wear instead of his usual BoS duds. It won't actually make him more interesting or fun at parties, but it is a pretty great look.

The mod maker, Sorenova, says Danse can't be made to wear the new armor by default because he has his own unique set, and it's not accessible without the Fallout 4 Creation Kit, which isn't expected to be released until early 2016. Once that happens, the mod will be updated to give Danse the new hotness right from the get-go.

