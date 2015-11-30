The weirdest Fallout 4 mods
Modding is one of the best parts of any Bethesda RPG. Not making them, obviously – who's got that sort of time – but consuming them. Fallout 4's editor isn't available yet, but that hasn't stopped more than 100 pages of modifications from spilling out onto the game's Nexus page.
Some make sense. A better dialogue interface is a boon, and higher-res textures are an inevitability. Others, though... not so much.
These aren't the best Fallout 4 mods. You can find them here. Instead, this is a selection of mods geared towards its creators very specific tastes and requirements. That's one of the benefits, too – letting individual people tailor a game to their very individual needs.
"I wish Dogmeat was more like David Bowie" is not a thought I have ever had. Maybe it's a lack of imagination on my part, but I hadn't considered giving my canine companion the heterochromia present in such noted ocular owners as the Thin White Duke and Yuna from Final Fantasy X.
Someone did, though, and so this mod exists.
Also, apparently, Kiefer Sutherland has it. And Alexander the Great. So at least Dogmeat will be in good company.
Changing the eyes is pretty subtle. A super mutant might not pick up on that difference as he's bashing Dogmeat into submission with a large pole. Sometimes, you need something more dramatic.
I say "need," but perhaps not. On the other hand, you could use the 'setscale' command to have Dogmeat role-play Clifford the Big Red Dog.
I said this wasn't a list of the best mods, but I lied because this is the best mod. I'm not even going to make a tongue-in-cheek comment. I am in too much awe.
Yup, this was inevitable.
If you really want your Pip-Boy to shine, consider pairing the above with the following texture replacer:
If you ever wanted to feel better about not bothering to look for your son as soon as you left the Vault, this mod can help.
What's better than nukes? Teddy bears that are also, inexplicably, nukes.
Fallout 4 Nexus's Clothing category is a strange, perverted place. In other words, it's perfect for the purposes of this article.
And would you look at that, here's a selection of fresh pants.
And yes, dear reader, of course I'm going to finish on the fart mod.