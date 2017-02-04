Go in-depth with Dawn of War III multiplayer this month at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender has another big addition to its line-up of speakers—we’re delighted to announce Relic Entertainment’s own Carolina Mastretta, game designer, will be presenting a talk on Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III’s multiplayer, cleverly titled ‘Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III – Multiplayer 101’.

Attendees will be able to find out what’s in store for Dawn of War III’s online portion, with the multiplayer all about letting players define a strategy all of their own on the battlefield. Mastretta will introduce you to the new mechanics and customisation options littered throughout DoWIII, all of which comes together to create both your perfect army and perfect playstyle.

Carolina Mastretta, game designer

Mastretta herself is described as a ‘process and collaboration nerd’ who contributes to Relic’s team culture, and a woman who puts a lot of effort into building features through frequent experimentation and a gameplay-first philosophy. All of those things are good things, in case you’re wondering. Of course, once you’ve heard the multiplayer talk, attendees will be able to make their way to the Sega Zone and have a go at Dawn of War III themselves—putting the presentation into practice.

Carolina Mastretta’s talk will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.