Gigabyte's P35X v3 is a beastly slim gaming notebook

Gigabyte's new P35X v3 gaming notebook launches tomorrow, and its an absolute beast—in a slim package.

Billed as "the lightest 15.6-inch gaming laptop," the P35X's 2880x1620 WQHD+ display is the first in a long line of impressive component specs. On the inside is an Intel Core i7-4710HQ Haswell processor, 8GB DDR3 1600MHz RAM, and, most notably, an Nvidia GTX 980M GPU with 8GB GDDR5 VRAM — double the standard 4GB of VRAM usually found in both mobile and desktop versions of the card. The 980M is also brand new and the fastest mobile graphics card around, just like its desktop counterpart.

For storage, the P35X comes with whopping 5TB of space via a pair of 512GB mSATA SSDs on top of two 2TB HDDs. The laptop has its hard drives and SSDs in a RAID configuration, and Gigabyte claims that with a third SSD added to its hot swappable storage bay, the RAID config can hit 1500 MB/s speeds (we're guessing reads).

It has four USB ports (two 3.0, two 2.0), your standard HDMI out and D-sub ports, and Mini DisplayPort, which can take advantage of all that VRAM on an external 4K/UHD monitor or television at 60 Hz.

For all its power, the P35X weighs in at just 5.07 pounds (2.3 Kg) and is only .82 (20.9mm) inches thick. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but considering the specs, we can safely wager that it will not be cheap. When the price hits, we'll see if the P35X can be configured with more modest (or even more insane) specs.