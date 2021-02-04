AMD RX 6700 XT's rumoured March release looking likely as Gigabyte registers six cards

It appears as though AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT is not too far off from release, if Gigabyte's recent EEC registration is anything to go by. Said registration also suggests the rumours of 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the more affordable RDNA 2 cards rings true.

Gigabyte has registered six RX 6700 XT graphics cards with the EEC registry, a database of electronics for the Eurasian Economic Commission (via Komachi_Ensaka).

GV-R67XT-12GD-B

GV-R67XTAORUS E-12GD

GV-R67XTGAMING OC-12GD

GV-R67XTGAMING-12GD

GV-R67XTEAGLE OC-12GD

GV R67XTEAGLE-12GD

While not yet confirmation of these specifications, nor their guaranteed arrival, for the most part the EEC offers a clear picture of what's yet to come in PC hardware.

And that's at least one premium Aorus card, two Gaming cards, two Eagle cards, and a reference design from Gigabyte. Hopefully the latter of which is priced close to AMD's MSRP, whatever that may end up being.

At least one Eagle card and one Gaming card appear to be factory overclocked models.

All of which come should arrive with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. That's in keeping with current theories as to the RX 6700-series memory configuration, and should see AMD's RX 6700 XT topping all but Nvidia's upcoming RTX 3060 in VRAM capacity.

It's suggested that both the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 will feature the same Navi 22 GPU and memory configuration. Despite only the RX 6700 XT showing its face today, I would assume that at least those two cards will launch in tandem to round out the RX 6700-series and take the fight to Nvidia under $500.

It's suggested that AMD will roll out the RX 6700 XT at the end of March. So far this has not been confirmed or suggested by AMD in any official capacity, but registrations such as this certainly make a timely arrival more believable.

AMD is currently on course to restock some reference designs before the first quarter of 2021 is out, and beyond that hopes for greater supply of its in-demand GPUs and CPUs by the second half of the year. How the RX 6700-series factors into that, we don't yet know, but here's hoping it doesn't mean a flash in the pan launch followed by a lengthy wait for a restock.

Fingers crossed.