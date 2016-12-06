Ghost Recon Wildlands beta signups have begun

Registrations for the Ghost Recon Wildlands beta are now being taken, and to celebrate the big day Ubisoft has released a new "mission briefing" trailer that reveals a little bit about what you'll be doing during your trip to the lush but lethal jungles of near-future Bolivia.

We've talked about Ghost Recon Wildlands previously—it was announced in mid-2015—but the short version is that you and your fellow Ghosts have been sent to bust up the vicious Santa Blanca cartel and the corrupt Bolivian government that allows it to operate. And so long as the paperwork is clean, you and the boys can do whatever you like out there.

"Each of you is an elite warfighter, but together you have the strength to take down an army," the trailer claims. Or, as we discovered in our hands-on with the game this summer, you can just Gong Show the whole thing and hope for the best. And I very much hope that Ubisoft hasn't smoothed out that aspect of the action. After all, what's the fun in getting things right if there's no chance to get them horrifically wrong?

A start date for the beta hasn't been announced, but the game is scheduled for release on March 7, 2017.