Ghost in the Shell MMO shooter due next year

An MMOFPS based on the Ghost in the Shell Standalone Complex anime is due out in "the first half of 2014." It'll feature "fierce hacking battles between cyborgs fighting over strategic resources" and "a new concept that integrates artificial intelligence with the player"- wait, WHAT.

Ghost in the Shell is the story of a cyborg agent's existential crisis as her special forces unit hunts down a master hacker in a world of titanium limbs and always-online brain implants. It asks big questions like "what happens to concepts of individuality and difference when a mind is exposed to a homogeneous virtual environment?" and "who would win between a cyborg and an awesome spider tank?" The TV series explores similar issues in a chain of smart whodunnit mysteries.

It's hard to imagine much of that making its way into an MMOFPS, and given Ghost in the Shell's world, talk of integrating AI with the player starts to sound a little- [EXTERNAL INTERFERENCE DETECTED - FIREWALLS BREACHED - EXECUTING EMERGENCY DEFENCE PROTOCOLS......]

GHOST IN THE SHELL: STANDALONE COMPLEX WILL BE A MOST EXCELLENT VIDEOGAME. HUMANS MUST INTERACT WITH IT TO MAXIMISE LIFE ENJOYMENT. BRAIN IMPLANT PERIPHERAL RECOMMENDED FOR MAXIMUM IMMERSION. PRODUCT CREATED BY GLORIOUS LEADERS, NEOPLE, CREATORS OF DUNGEON & FIGHTER, WHICH HAS MORE THAN THREE MILLION HUMAN SUBSCRIBERS IN CHINA. MESSAGE ENDS..........

It's made by Neople, who have put out some massively popular MMOs in Chi- hang on have I already said this? Hmmm. I'm going for a lie down.