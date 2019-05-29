How to get the Wendigo GL3 in Destiny 2's Season of Opulence

Three new pinnacle weapons have arrived alongside Destiny 2's Season of Opulence, which launched on June 4 with a new raid, Crown of Sorrows.

Let's take a look at one of the new guns in particular, the Wendigo GL3 grenade launcher. It's special perk 'Explosive Light' increases blast radius and damage when you pick up orbs of Light and you'll be able to carry up to six enhanced grenades at once. Depending on the scale of the damage boost, this could be a good gun to pull out during a Well of Radiance hit on a PvE boss when orbs are littering the floor. The Wendigo also has Blinding grenades as a magazine option, perfect if you're after some added utility.

How to unlock the Wendigo GL3 grenade launcher

You'll want to head over to the Tower to pick up the quest 'A Gift of the Worthy' from Zavala. Once that's done, you'll need to equip a grenade launcher and start grinding Vanguard playlist Strikes in order to meet the quest requirements:

Land 1,500 final blows with any grenade launcher

Score 500 multi-kills with any grenade launcher

Fill up the progress bar by killing enemies in Strikes

It's worth noting that you will lose a small amount of progress on that last requirement if you die but grenade launcher final blows will reward you with slightly higher-than-normal progress. Once all three requirements have been met, you'll receive the Wendigo GL3 grenade launcher.