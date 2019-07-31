Get this 27" Acer Nitro IPS-panel gaming monitor for its lowest ever price at Amazon UK right now

If you've been waiting until payday or the end of the month to bag yourself a monitor upgrade then this one—which still won't bust your bank—could well be for you. Amazon UK is selling the Acer Nitro VG270 for just £340, which is the joint-lowest it has ever been. (For reference, it's full model title is the VG270Pbmiipx.) The 40 quid knocked off (a decent 11% reduction) might not seem like a crazy price slash, but it means that it reaches a low point in its pricing and it really highlights the value and what you get for your money.

The Nitro VG270 is filled with Acer's gaming monitor pedigree and crams a lot into a its 27-inch screen. First of all, it's an IPS panel offering 1440p max resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Despite the advent, and increasing-availability, of 4K monitors, having a speedy 1440p display like this is probably the sweet spot if you're packing anything less than a 2080 in your rig. The speedy element is backed up by a 1ms response time and, while it might not have G-Sync, FreeSync should go a long way to keep your gaming experiences buttery smooth and incredibly enjoyable, no matter what you play.

Many of the Nitro's brothers and sisters are among our favourites when it comes to monitors. Particularly across the best gaming monitors and the best 4K monitors for gaming, you'll find plenty of Acer models which confirms their quality track record and gaming pedigree. At £340 you'd be on the cusp of getting a decent G-sync monitor, but if you pack in that tech you lose specs elsewhere for the price, and this particular model does a lot of things right when it comes to mid-range gaming. If you're really after a G-Sync panel, check out the best G-Sync monitors going.

