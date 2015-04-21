Get the most out of GTA 5’s video editor

You’re probably knee-deep in GTA 5’s story and multiplayer, but it’s worth taking some time out to play with the PC exclusive Rockstar Editor.

This amazingly powerful tool transforms Los Santos and Blaine County into a huge movie set, letting you create virtually any kind of film you can imagine—then upload it to YouTube in HD at 60fps.

It’s a really fun mode, and of the 30 hours I’ve played of the game so far, at least a quarter has been spent in it. But how does it work? Well, let me tell you.