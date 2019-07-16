Get Prison Architect, Shantae, Nex Machina, and more in the latest Humble Bundle

The Humble Very Positive Bundle 3 is so named not because all the games in it are chipper and upbeat, but because they all have "very positive" user review rankings on Steam. And at least one of the games on offer is definitely not a cheery experience: Rusty Lake Paradise, which is included along with Distraint 2 and Unexplored at the entry-level $1 tier, is a wonderfully bizarre, creepy-as-hell experience, but I assure you that it is not going to brighten your day.

At the beat-the-average price, you'll add Bendy and the Ink Machine, the excellent Prison Architect, and the also-excellent Nex Machina to the list. The top tier, at $10, adds Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, which we haven't reviewed but PC Gamer Sweden liked quite a bit.

The bundle also includes the Distraint 2 and Unexplored soundtracks, and ten percent off your first Humble Monthly Bundle, if you're new to that. Your mileage may vary, but I'd say that Rusty Lake Paradise, Prison Architect, and Nex Machina are each worth the price of their respective tiers all on their own, so even though this isn't the highest-profile bundle of all time, it's still a pretty good way to blow a tenner. The Humble Very Positive Bundle 3 is up for grabs until July 30.