Get money off a high-end gaming router today on Amazon

A good router can make a surprising amount of difference when it comes to gaming. Modern router tech means your gaming traffic will be prioritized, and beamforming delivers a stronger signal in its target direction rather than transmitting equally in all directions. If you're looking for high-end, you can grab yourself an ASUS RT-AC5300 router today on Amazon for £260.

This router is on the fastest standard of AC5300, and has speeds of up to 5,334 Mbps split across three connections, one 2.4 GHz and two 5 GHz. So you can have plenty of devices connected to it, and importantly it's also got adaptive QoS technology, making sure your games are getting more attention than whoever's watching Netflix down the hall. It has four ethernet ports on the back for wired connections, and it looks like an alien, if you're into that sort of thing.

It's related to our favorite high-end router, the Asus ROG Gaming Router, which has an even more gaming-centric interface and even more impressive internal components (making it one of the best gaming routers you can buy). But for the RT-AC5300 today, the price of £260 is the lowest it's ever been, as it's usually up above £300.

