Get huge storage for less with this Western Digital deal

You can never have enough storage. Or, to put it another way, the amount of data you're storing expands to fill the storage available. So why not carve out a huge data pit with this 8TB external hard drive? Then download about 200 Steam games to fill it. Storing that much data will feel even better when you know you got £50 off in this Amazon Black Friday deal.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Western Digital calls this a Game Drive, which sounds to us like something posh people do at the weekends. Whatever, 8TB of space isn't to be sniffed at, and it's only made better by being a 7,200RPM drive, so your loading times might not be too terrible.

It's a powered drive, with "active cooling technology" (we suspect a fan) to keep temperatures in check. As a bonus, you get two 7.5W USB charging ports on the back of the casing

Best external storage WD_BLACK D10 8TB Game Drive | £199.99 £149.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Huge by anybody's standards, this 8TB drive should take you a long time to fill. Even though this is marketed at gamers, you can fill it with anything you like. The USB 3 connection and 7,200RPM spindle speed should see it move fairly quickly by hard drive standards, but don't expect the same performance you'd get from an SSD.View Deal

This thing is built like a tank by the way, so if you have this sat on your table, say, and accidently drop your laptop on it, it's the laptop that will come out worst for wear. Talking purely hypothetically here. The point beind that this thing is built to take the knocks and bangs of daily life.

If you're turning your nose up at the 8TB capacity, then you may be interested to know that there is a 12TB option available as well, although that dropped out of stock during writing. It's worth having a root around though, to see if it pops back.