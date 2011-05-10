Popular

Get free access to 8 Realms with today's code

By

8 Realms - small town

Jagex' new empire-building game, 8Realms is in beta now, and we've got another special code that will give you free access. It's a game about building a tiny settlement into a bustling metropolis, then spawning other metropolises until you have an enormous empire full of great wonders, and protected by hundreds of warriors. If you fancy giving the game a go for free, read on for today's key word.

To play, simply visit the 8Realms site , create a Jagex account and enter the following magic word into the beta key box.

AttilaTheHun

The code phrase will admit the first 50,000 people who use it. For more on the game, check out our 8Realms preview , and our interview with the game's developers.

