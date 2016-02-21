Get exclusive two-day access with PC Gamer Weekender Plus Pass

The PC Gamer Weekender is fast approaching! For two days on March 5/6 we're taking over the Old Truman Brewery to give you hands-on time with upcoming games like Dark Souls 3, Total War: Warhammer, SUPER HOT and more.

Our developer stages will give you exclusive details about some of the most exciting upcoming PC games around, with new info on Stellaris, Frozen Synapse 2, Battleborn, Star Citizen, Worlds Adrift,Tripwire, with many more to be announced.

Not only that, there are prizes to win in our tournaments throughout the weekend. Sega will be giving out scratch cards granting visitors free Steam keys from their collection, our hardware zone will feature the latest in PC tech with advice on rig-building. If you want to take a break you can wage war in the board game basement.

There's loads to do. Almost too much for one day, you might say. That's why, as well as standard day tickets, we're offering the PC Gamer Weekender Plus pass. This ticket gives you full access to both days of the event, with priority access to the gaming floor on both days. The ticket gets you in 30 minutes earlier at 9:30 so you can have half-an-hour to play anything you like before the crowds arrive. The ticket includes a digital subscription to PC Gamer worth £28 and you'll be entered into a prize draw to win an 'ultimate Weekender bundle'.

Every ticket comes with a free Steam key for the awesome Dustforce. Plus this is your last chance to get your wristband early in the post, letting you sail past the queues right away. Book now, and use the code PCG20 to knock 20% off the ticket price.