Want cheap cooling? Get 29% off Corsair’s LL120 RGB fans

Are you a fan of your PC not melting, exploding, or catching fire? Do you also love RGB lighting? Then oh my, do we have the deal for you. Corsair’s LL120 RGB fans are on offer at Amazon, and they’re currently selling for $24.99 each—a good $10 less than retail price. That’s as cheap as we’ve seen them, and they’re among the best PC fans for gaming as well.

Balancing affordability with the bells and whistles of RGB lighting, Corsair’s LL120 is a good choice for performance alone. As we mentioned in our guide, at mid-range speeds “they tend to be slightly louder than the competition, but at load they're quieter than just about any non-Noctua fan we tested”. What’s more, funky LEDs blast out color from the rotor to cover each blade in bright rainbow hues (but you can have it light up in a single shade if you’d prefer). It’s a fair deal at $24.99—generally speaking, there’s no need to splash out on a more expensive equivalent. If you’re in the UK, you can pick up the LL120 for the very slightly reduced cost of £19.99 .

