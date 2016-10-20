Get Cloudberry Kingdom and Valiant Hearts for a fiver in Ubi Steam sale

In case you weren't already aware, Steam runs a 'Midweek Madness' sale each week which gathers a bundle of loosely tied games (by, say, genre, publisher, developer etc.) and slashes their topline price. Naturally, the quality varies week-on-week, however this week's outing—the Ubisoft Arcade sale—is worth your time and money. It's on from right now until 10am PST/6pm BST tomorrow, so if you're interested you'll want to get in before then.

The cutesy, unforgiving, randomly generated, infinitely-levelled Cloudberry Kingdom is going for 75 percent less than usual, now priced just £1.99/$2.49. The graphic novel-styled adventure Valiant Hearts: The Great War is on sale for £2.99/$3.74; so too is the lovely-looking 2D platformer Child of Light. Quad bike racer Mad Riders, and action-adventure 'em up Flashback (the 2013 one) are both £1.99/$2.49; while post apocalyptic survival game I Am Alive is £3.24/$3.74.

All told, opting for the entire package will skin you just over £15/$18—but my pick of the bunch is easily Cloudberry Kingdom. Similar to the likes of Super Meat Boy and VVVVVV, it's a super challenging platformer that is equally capable of stirring tears of pain and of joy, depending on your skill level. To this end, Cloudberry adapts to your prowess and, as its levels are procedurally generated, it often throws some seriously twisted stages at you as a means of keeping you in check.

This is from the 360 version, but nonetheless gives me a sore head just looking at it:

The full Ubisoft Arcade sale collection can be viewed on Steam here.