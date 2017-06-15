Get an Oculus Rift, HP Omen PC, and $100 Oculus store credit for $1,000

If you're looking to jump into VR gaming but find yourself with a woefully outdated PC, Best Buy has a bundle offer that might interest you. The retail chain is currently offering a mid-range HP Omen system with a GeForce GTX 1060 inside and an Oculus Rift headset for $1,000. You also get a $100 Oculus Store credit to boot.

The bundle represents a $350 savings over the retail cost. Oculus Touch controllers are not included, but even after adding them for $100, you still come out ahead.

For this price, we're not talking about a powerhouse PC. However, the HP Omen meets the minimum requirements with an Intel Core i5-7400 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 memory, GeForce GTX 1060 with 3GB of GDDR5 memory, 1TB hard drive, five USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, a single HDMI output, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit. It also features a DVD burner and GbE LAN, and comes with a mouse and keyboard.

There is no mention of the power supply inside so it's tough to tell what kind of future expandability is at play here. At minimum, you should be able to add more RAM and plop in a SATA 6Gbps SSD to take over primary storage duties, while reassigning the 1TB HDD to bulk storage chores.

If you're interested in this deal, go here.

