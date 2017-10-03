Get an EVGA SuperNova 850W 80 Plus Gold PSU for $93

If you're in the market of a new power supply, EVGA's compact SuperNova 850W model is on sale today at Newegg for $85 after a $25 mail-in-rebate. Shipping is additional $7, or you can sign up for Newegg's PremierExpress program and get free 2-day shipping.

The SuperNova 850 G3 (220-G3-850-X1) is a fully modular unit to make cable management easier. It's also comparatively short at 150mm deep.

This is probably more power than most users will need, though it provides headroom to grow. Also working in its favor is 80 Plus Gold certification for better efficiency under typical loads.

Connectors include:

1 x 24-pin ATX

2 x 8-pin (4+4) EPS (CPU)

6 x 8-pin (6+2) PCIe

9 x SATA

4 x 4-pin peripheral

1 x floppy

You can grab this power supply here.

