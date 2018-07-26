Get an EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, Destiny 2, and $20 gift card for $250

Everyone knows that Nvidia is getting ready to launch its next-gen GeForce 11 series, though exactly when is the big question. In the meantime, vendors are clearing out existing GeForce 10 series. That opens the door to some nifty deals, like EVGA's custom-cooled GeForce GTX 1060 that's on sale at Newegg today.

The card is listed at $329.99, but if you apply promo code NENGTX at checkout, it will knock $80 off the price, bringing it down to $249.99.

You're not just getting a graphics card with this deal—Newegg will also toss in a $20 store gift card. On top of that, if you register the card, you'll also get Destiny 2.

The card itself is the version with 6GB of GDDR5 memory, and not the 3GB model. It sports EVGA's dual-fan ACX 3.0 cooler, so there's probably some overclocking headroom to be had. The default clocks are the same as Nvidia's reference specs—1,506MHz base and 1,708MHz boost.

