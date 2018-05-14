Get an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor for $192

When AMD launched its second generation Ryzen processors, we said there would probably be some good deals on first-gen parts as vendors look to make room for the new stuff. Sure enough, today you can score a Ryzen 7 1700 at Rakuten (formerly Buy.com) for just $192.09.

That's a really good price for this processor, and has both Amazon and Newegg beat by a wide margin—the former has it on sale for $231.98 and the latter for $244.99 after $30 mail-in-rebate (plus $1.99 shipping).

Rakuten's upfront price is actually $225.99, which still has the other two beat. However, applying coupon code SAVE15 at checking knocks 15 percent off, which gets you to the $192.09 price point with free shipping.

The Ryzen 7 1700 is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 3GHz base clock and 3.7GHz turbo clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. AMD's second generation Ryzen processors are a bit sexier with faster clocks and a few performance optimizations thrown into the mix, but you're also looking at close to $300 for a Ryzen 7 2700.

While stock performance of the 1700 is only moderately interesting, overclocking will typically get you to 3.8-3.9GHz on all eight cores. At that point, it's nearly as fast as any other first generation Ryzen 7 part, at the price of a 6-core Ryzen 5 part.

Go here to snag this chip.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.