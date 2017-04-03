Get a Syber Vapor Extreme PC with GTX 1080 Ti for $1,553

Two years ago we reviewed a Syber Vapor small form factor from CyberPower PC and gave it a 95/100 verdict. That nifty little machine checked in at $1,638 and wielded a Core i7-4970K (Devil's Canyon) processor, 8GB of DDR3-2133 RAM, and a GeForce GTX 980 graphics card. Not too shabby for the time, though fast forward to today and you can score an upgraded model for even less.

The latest model goes for $1,635 before applying a 5 percent off coupon code (SPRING0410). That knocks it down to $1,553 and change. The system also comes with a $50 American Express gift card, a mini QWERTY keyboard with touchpad, a gaming bundle from Intel, and your choice of For Honor or Ghost Recon Wildlands.

That's a lot of loot, but what about the hardware? Here are the pertinent specs:

Intel Core i7-7700K CPU

ASRock Z270M-ITX/ac motherboard

16GB (8GBx2) DDR4-2400 RAM

GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card

240GB WD Green SSD

1TB HDD (32MB cache, 7,200 RPM)

600W Corsair SF600 80 Plus Gold PSU

No OS

Doing a quick eyeballing of the individual components, you're basically getting a pre-assembled system with a top-end graphics card for less than you'd pay if you build it yourself.

The system doesn't include an OS, though CyberPowerPC will add Windows 10 Home 64-bit for $60. Otherwise, this is a pretty sweet SFF setup for gaming in the living room (or anywhere else). Of course, you can tweak this setup to your liking and still use the coupon code. Either way, you can get started by going here.

