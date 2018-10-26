Get a stick of 8GB DDR4-2400 RAM for just $54

The worldwide flash memory storage is coming to an end, and we're finally starting to see decent prices on the best RAM for gaming. Newegg currently has a stick of G.SKILL Aegis DDR4 RAM for $53.99, which is around $20 cheaper than what most other 8GB DDR4-2400 kits are currently going for. In fact, two of these would be cheaper than most other 16 GB (2 x 8GB) RAM kits.

This specific RAM module has a starting speed of 2400MHz, and a voltage of 1.2~1.35V. If you're one of the many people who had to stick with less RAM on a PC build because of high prices, this is a great opportunity to add a bit of extra performance to your desktop. You can buy it from the link below.