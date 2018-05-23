Get a Ryzen 5 1500X and B350 motherboard for $25 off

The second-gen Ryzen processors are now available, which means more promotions and deals for the older chips. Today, Newegg is selling the Ryzen 5 1500X and an MSI B350 motherboard in a bundle, with a total savings of $25 over both items sold separately.

The Ryzen 5 1500X is still plenty powerful in its own right, but we prefer the Ryzen 5 2400G these days, as it includes integrated graphics. However, if you're building a PC with a dedicated graphics card (perhaps even from our Best GPU Deals guide), then there's no advantage to the 2400G over the 1500X.

The other component in the bundle is this MSI B350 PC Mate motherboard, a budget offering that should still work well. There isn't any RGB lighting, but you do get an M.2 slot, double ESD protection, heavy-plated heatsinks, and more.

You can buy the bundle from Newegg here. There's also a $15 mail-in rebate, if you want to save a little more money.

