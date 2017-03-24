Get a refurbished Linksys AC5400 router for $220

If you're looking to upgrade your home network with a high end router and don't mind chancing a refurbished model, Newegg has a really good price on the Linksys Max-Stream AC5400 (EA9500). It's currently marked down to $220, or $30 below its regular $250 selling price.

This is normally a $400+ router when purchased new (not refurbished). In fact, Newegg has it on sale for $400, down from $430, while Amazon has it marked down to $348. In refurbished form, you're looking at saving $128 or more.

As far as that goes, this is refurbished by Linksys, not Newegg. It's also sold and shipped by Linksys, through Newegg.

"All Linksys Certified refurbished products are tested, upgraded to latest firmware, and certified by Linksys technicians. They also come with a 90-day warranty," Newegg states on the product page.

This is tri-band router serving speeds of up to 1,000Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 2,166Mbps on each of the two 5GHz bands. It also has eight external adjustable antennas, eight LAN ports (most routers have four), a USB 3.0 port, and two USB 2.0 ports.

It features MU-MIMO support and is able to dole out up to eight streams simultaneously, at least to devices with network adapters that also support MU-MIMO. And of course Beamforming is supported.

You can grab the refurbished Linksys Max-Stream AC5400 router on sale here.

