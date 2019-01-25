Get a Radeon Vega 64 for $369 ($30 off), or Vega 56 for $300 ($70 off)

Update: Heads up that both of these deals are live again (or still live), and remain good bargains.

Original story: The Radeon VII, AMD's new high-end graphics card, was announced at CES earlier this month. It promises performance on-par with Nvidia's RTX 2080, but it has a price tag to match—$699. If you're after a fast graphics card, maybe for a FreeSync monitor, and the Radeon VII is out of your budget, PowerColor has two of AMD's last-generation flagships on sale: the Vega 56 and 64.

First is the reference design Radeon RX Vega 64, which is $369.00 from Newegg's eBay store. The lowest price the card has ever dropped to is $399, and when it comes to gaming performance, the Vega 64 is roughly on par with a GTX 1070 Ti. It has a core clock of 1247MHz, a boost clock of 1546MHz, and 8GB of HBM2 memory. Going by currently-available information, the Vega 64 is about 30% slower than the Radeon VII, but it's now $330 cheaper.

PowerColor also has its custom triple-fan Vega 56 on sale, down to $299.99 on Newegg's eBay store. The Vega 56 is comparable to a GTX 1070 in performance, and this custom card has a core clock of 1177MHz with a boost clock of 1478MHz. It also has 8GB of HBM2 memory.

You can buy both cards from the links below.

