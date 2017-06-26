Get a Lenovo 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1050 Ti for $750

It's nice to dream of owning a sports car that can go 0-60 miles per hour in the blink of an eye, but most of us end up driving something a little more economical to fit our budget. The same is true when shopping for a gaming laptop. Sure, those $2,000 systems sure are nice, no doubt about that. But if your budget doesn't stretch that high, then check out Lenovo's Y520.

This is not a monster gaming laptop by any stretch. However, it's on sale at Lenovo's website for $780 if you plug in coupon code DEAL331, as Lenovo implores you to do as you sift through all of the available add-ons. The price is even lower if you use coupon code GAMELUS18 instead—it knocks the tally down to $750.

We're mentioning both coupon codes here because we're not sure how long the latter will last. If it stops working for some reason, Lenovo's deal is almost as good.

The Lenovo Legion Y520 as configured is a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1080p display. It's powered by an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU.

Other features include a 1TB hard drive, red backlit keyboard, two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, four USB ports (2x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.0 Type-C, and 1x USB 2.0), and HDMI 2.0 connectivity.

You can grab the Y520 on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.