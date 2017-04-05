Get a GTX 1060 graphics card and a game for £215

Nvidia's GTX 1060 is about as middle of the road as you can get in the current generation of graphics cards in terms of performance. In terms of price though, it's up there with the best, offering some of the best bang for the buck around. Right now, you can get yourself an EVGA GTX 1060 Superclocked Gaming for £215 on Amazon. Plus, Nvidia is still running the free For Honor or Ghost Recon: Wildlands promotion, so you'll get a game thrown in for the price too.

As we point out in the GTX 1060 review, whether or not you should upgrade to a GTX 1060 really depends on what hardware you're currently running. If you've got something older, or lower powered, than a GTX 960, then a GTX 1060 will certainly be an upgrade. You might also be tempted by an RX 480, which comes with 8GB GDDR5 memory over the GTX 1060's 6GB, and you'll often find them for cheaper prices too. They're roughly equivalent in terms of performance though, with the GTX 1060 coming out on top in a lot of the games we tested.

The EVGA GTX 1060 Superclocked Gaming has some pretty good overclocks, bringing the clock speed up to 1607 MHz base, and 1835 MHz boost, which is an increase over the 1506 / 1708 MHz base / boost clock speeds of the reference card. However it doesn't have any fancy LED lighting, nor does it have a backplate, and it's only got a single fan cooling solution.

Still, £215 plus a free new game is a deal not to be sniffed at. The price around this particular EVGA card's launch was up at £260, and only in the past month or so has it really started dropping below that price for any real length of time.