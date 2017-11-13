Get a Cooler Master Elite 110 mini-ITX case for $20

If you've been toying with the idea of building a small form factor PC that packs a punch, you can start with Cooler Master's Elite 110, a mini-ITX that can be had for just $20 after a $15 mail-in-rebate, at Newegg.

This cube-shaped chassis is all about tiny home living for your PC components. You can't shove a micro-ATX motherboard, let alone a full-size ATX mobo, but there are a growing number of performance-oriented mini-ITX motherboards that will fit inside.

On top of that, it can accommodate a standard ATX power supply up to 180mm in length and a graphics card up to 210mm in length. For storage, there are four bays that can fit any combination of 3.5-inch HDDs and 2.5-inch SSDs.

The case comes with a 120mm front intake fan that sits behind a mesh front panel. You can swap the fan out for a larger 140mm fan if you want more airflow. You can also add a pair of 80mm fans on the side, and a 120mm fan or radiator in the rear.

