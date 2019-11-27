Get a cheap 4K gaming monitor right now with this quality BenQ model—going for less than £200

If you're looking for a cheap-and-cheerful entry point into 4K gaming during this years Black Friday PC gaming deals, the BenQ EL2870U is a terrific model to look at. It is out favourite budget 4K screen and is good value for its spot in our round up of the best gaming monitors. The great news is that it is now available for its lowest ever price—under £200—in this Black Friday monitor deal.

While it's a TN panel—meaning slightly lower colour accuracy and limited viewing angles—the upside is an incredible 1ms response time—although the capped 60Hz refresh rate does mean that it's not ideal for competitive gaming. Nevertheless, the monitor does offer FreeSync and HDR support, and excellent picture quality, as well as in-built speakers. All in, for less than 200 quid, this is a great deal. Plus, its only the second time the monitor has ever dipped under the £200 mark. If you haven't got a massive budget but want to retain the same resolution your big 4K TV might have to enjoy games with expansive and beautiful landscapes and environments like Red Dead 2 and AC Odyssey, and aren't too fussed about the pace needed for online twitchy shooters, then this really is a great monitor to go for this winter.

In our review, Rob praised the monitor's vibrancy in particular, having tested the HDR feature with Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The BenQ EL2870U is more suited to single-player games like that, where the cap to the refresh rate can't hamper competitive play. Nevertheless, this is a solid all-rounder, and should make for an ideal entry point into 4K gaming at a great price.