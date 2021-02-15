Geralt takes a nice warm bath in this Witcher 3 PS1 demake

The Witcher 3 is a game that can last for upwards of 100 hours, and during that time you'll spend a heckuva lot more time murdering monsters and navigating conversation trees than you will taking a bath. But if Anders Lundbjörk's short PS1 demake of the Witcher 3 had dared depict any other of Geralt's daily affairs, it wouldn't have captured the Geralt we know and love.

"Demake" is probably a misnomer here: the video embedded above resembles Witcher 3-themed sketch comedy with a PS1 veneer. It's quite funny, especially if you're a fellow hater of Gwent. Just, uh, make sure you watch until the end.

You'll have probably guessed, but Anders Lundbjörk is the same YouTuber responsible for the Cyberpunk 2077 PS1 demake, which is actually something I'd be eager to play. Another recent demake was this PS1 reimagining of Bloodborne, which really makes me want to play King's Field.