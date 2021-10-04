Genshin Impact gets its own Paimon-covered Razer gear

Genshin Impact now has its own official lineup of gear from Razer, including a gamer chair, wireless mouse, and Paimon's face on a mousepad.

The chair is a sleek reskin of Razer's Iskur X model, now with an emblem of Paimon on the back and "Paimon" in lettering down below. The sides of the seat are lined with some runes from Teyvat, Genshin's fantasy world. Purchasing the chair will get you in-game rewards in the form of 500 Primogems, 20 Hero's Wit, and 100,000 Mora.

(Image credit: MiHoYo/Razer)

The mouse is a reskin of Razer's Deathadder V2 Pro . We don't have a specific review of the Pro, but we really liked the Deathadder V2 in our review , noting its best-in-class DPI sensor and comfort. Just like the chair, it's got a dark blue, starry night aesthetic with constellations and a rune on top. Buying the mouse gets you 200 Primogems and 80,000 Mora.

(Image credit: MiHoYo/Razer)

The mousepad is a reskin of Razer's micro-textured Goliathus Medium pad , with Paimon's big ol' face emblazoned on the front. The mat itself is 14 inches wide by 10 inches tall. Buying that will get you 30 Primogems and five Adventurer's Experience.

(Image credit: MiHoYo/Razer)

Razer hasn't announced any prices yet, but based on what the standard editions of each item goes for, I'd expect the chair to be at least $400, the mouse to be at least $130, and the mousepad to be at least $40.

Release dates for each piece of gear are also unannounced, so you can sign up for Razer's email to get notified when they become available for preorder.