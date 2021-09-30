Genshin Impact developer responds to fan frustrations following review bombing

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo says it's "been paying close attention" to the recent backlash surrounding the game's anniversary event, with "more celebrations" planned.

In a statement issued to GamesRadar, miHoYo said "we've been paying close attention to various feedback regarding Genshin Impact's first anniversary. We've already come up with more celebrations including the upcoming Genshin Impact online concert and thank-you gifts to express our gratitude for players' support all the way along.

"The opinions and feedback from players and fans are really valuable to us, and we wish all fans will continue the adventure and collect more cherished memories in Teyvat."

There's been a fair bit of dissatisfaction brewing in the Genshin community for the last couple of months. The anniversary event has really just been the icing on top of the cake—complaints about recent 5-star characters not being up to scratch continue to go largely ignored by miHoYo. The built-up frustrations led to certain fans review-bombing the game across its mobile stores earlier in the week, a tactic that has somewhat divided the community.

Players were graced with a surprise gift yesterday of 400 primogems and a brand new glider. It's not sure if this was already a planned surprise or a quick slapdash attempt at satiating angry players, with GamesRadar pointing out that the glider was previously listed as part of an exclusive bundle for the Genshin Impact 2021 Concert.

Although miHoYo is still keeping fairly hush about the situation, the acknowledgment that they're seeing the feedback and frustrations from players is at least something. Genshin is a fantastic game, especially for a free-to-play gacha, and it would be a shame to see stingy efforts from miHoYo spoil a fun time.