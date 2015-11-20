Geforce drivers live for Syndicate and Overwatch

Just in time for this weekend's Overwatch stress test and the launch of Assassin's Creed: Syndicate on PC, Nvidia has released a new set of Game Ready drivers, promising "optimizations" for both games and an SLI profile for Syndicate. You can grab them on the Nvidia site.

You can also see Nvidia edging into VR middleware with each release. These drivers "also introduce support for GameWorks VR 1.0, a SDK that enables virtual reality game developers to increase game performance, reduce headset latency, and further improve the VR PC gaming experience".

Even though we've tried it, VR still feels like a hypothetical technology. It's easy to forget that the Vive and the Oculus Rift are aiming for release next year. Here's a video showing some of the software that might be driving the games. Apparently you can run an SLI config that devotes a graphics card to each eyeball.