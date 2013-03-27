Popular

GDC 2013: Nvidia tech demo shows massive real-time destruction

By

Nvidia hate buildings

If this was a movie, the end of this video would pull back to reveal a round-table of world leaders staring dumbfounded. Then, Nvidia's PhysX SDK Research Lead Matthias Müller-Fischer, would appear on their screen (possibly with a cat), point his omnipotent crosshair of ultimate destruction at Big Ben and start reading out the transfer details for his Swiss bank account.

Instead, it's a clever GDC tech demo experimenting with real-time dynamic fracturing. As yet, it's not a perfect physics simulation - those structures aren't collapsing under their own weight. That's something Müller-Fischer says should be working soon.

The demo's running at 30 frames per second on a single GTX 680 - which is a somewhat moderate speed for what is still a pricey card. That means we're likely a way off seeing this sort of wanton destruction make its way into a working game. But it's a nonetheless cool look at the future of blowing up buildings.

Thanks, VG247 .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments