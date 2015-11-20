Game of Thrones season two is coming

Telltale CEO Kevin Bruner tells The Hollywood Reporter (in a spoilery interview, so take care) that a second season of the episodic Game of Thrones series is on the way. "We've been planning the second season all along," he says, "but I really shouldn't be revealing more than that."

It sounds like the second season might be in a pre-production phase based on Bruner's description of Telltale's working practices. "It's not unusual for our games to exist longer on whiteboards and sticky notes and in scripts longer than they do in traditional game production. It's incredibly similar to how TV often spends so much time in preproduction and planning before moving into actually shooting. It's from then on that we take the live development aspect into play, observing the audience and their feedback as we're able to adjust and build upon the experience along the way."

He adds that "while we cannot say exactly how far along season two is right now, we can say that there's never a shortage of sticky notes on the walls around the studio."

A second season will be a good opportunity to improve, for while GoT is a great fit for Telltale's storytelling style and structure, it fell a little short in execution. Find out more in our season one review.