Game of Thrones: Iron From Ice launch trailer is here

Game of Thrones

Telltale's take on Game of Thrones arrives tomorrow, but the launch trailer is here today. It's dark, gloomy, violent, and carries a singular message: This is not a good time to be a Forrester.

True fact: When you declare that you are unwaveringly loyal to the crown, and the royal representative asks, "Are you?" it's time to start looking for the door. A "long and sordid history" with the bannermen of House Bolton doesn't help smooth those waters, but such is life when you're a Forrester.

It all adds up to compelling drama on television, though, and hopefully in adventure games as well. We'll find out soon enough: Our review of Iron From Ice, the first episode of Telltale's six-part Game of Thrones adventure, goes up late tonight (Pacific time, so morning in the UK).

