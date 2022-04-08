Galax's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF smiles for the camera

Audio player loading…

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti (opens in new tab) is an absolute beast, but the currently available designs look almost mid-range when compared to Galax’s upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Hall of Fame OC Lab Edition.

The pictures were posted by Japanese overclocker Duck OC (opens in new tab) (via TechPowerUp (opens in new tab)). The Hall of Fame series is Galax’s top tier graphics card series. It features binned GPUs and custom PCBs designed for extreme overclocking. As if anyone doubted it after seeing that powerful design! The white colouring is a hallmark of HOF cards.

The card features dual ATX 3.0 12-pin power connectors. Each is able to deliver up to 600W, meaning that the card has over 1200W of power on tap. It’s believed that the card comes with a default power limit of 516W, though there will surely be extreme OC BIOS’ capable of pushing a lot more than that through the card.

It comes with a 24+4 VRM design and is set to ship with a custom designed water block. Given that the card can draw so much power even at stock, that’s not a surprise. Add in 24GB of hot running GDDR6X memory and all of those MOSFETs and it’s no wonder that Galax decided to skip air cooling in favour of a water block.

The pricing and availability of the card is yet to be revealed. If we had to guess, it’s certainly going to be one of the more expensive 3090 Ti’s meaning a price approaching $3000 isn't out of the question. We can expect overclockers like Duck to begin posting world record scores in the coming days and weeks.

There’s speculation that next gen AD102 GPUs will be pin-to-pin compatible (opens in new tab) with current GA102 supporting PCBs. This means that very high spec PCBs like that of the Galax HOF are likely to be carried over to RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 class cards with little, if any modification.

Perhaps that 1200W of possible power supply will come into its own when we see enthusiast tier RTX 4080 and 4090 class cards? Those RTX-40 series power consumption rumours (opens in new tab) just won’t go away. If a single 600W power connector isn't enough, just how much will a 4080 or 4090 consume? We’ll find out later this year.